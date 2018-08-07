Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,573 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EOG. Stephens set a $122.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $81.99 and a twelve month high of $131.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $6,609,637.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,131,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,857,631.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann D. Janssen sold 4,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $568,143.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,662,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,313 shares of company stock worth $15,158,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.