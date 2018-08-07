Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,852,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 332,712 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Cerner by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,297,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,563 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,052,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,053,000 after purchasing an additional 120,312 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Cerner by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,586,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,231,000 after purchasing an additional 937,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 5,166.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,980,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,849 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cerner opened at $66.85 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $237,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $301,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,475,209 over the last quarter. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERN. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

