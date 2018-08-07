Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,719,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,972,000 after acquiring an additional 64,467 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, July 13th. Guggenheim set a $156.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.10.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts opened at $144.68 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $145.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

