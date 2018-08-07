Adomani (ADOM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adomani earned a coverage optimism score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.4487655624319 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Adomani in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Adomani stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 706,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,809. Adomani has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

