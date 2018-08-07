Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Stake Lessened by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,638 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,210 shares during the quarter. Adobe Systems accounts for about 1.7% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $31,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $700,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 53.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Systems by 207.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $696,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,327 shares of company stock worth $6,461,959. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.21.

Adobe Systems opened at $254.11 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.95 and a 1 year high of $263.83.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

