ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ADMA Biologics earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.3061171496018 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

ADMA Biologics traded up $0.06, hitting $6.34, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,039. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 101.93% and a negative return on equity of 88.31%. research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 52,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 20,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,002.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,473.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 78,222 shares of company stock worth $373,901 over the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

