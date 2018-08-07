ADMA Biologics (ADMA) PT Set at $13.00 by Oppenheimer

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) has been assigned a $13.00 price target by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Sunday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of ADMA Biologics opened at $6.28 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.40. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 88.31% and a negative net margin of 101.93%. sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 20,921 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $100,002.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,473.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 52,301 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,479.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 78,222 shares of company stock worth $373,901. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 59.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares during the period. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

