Acxiom (ACXM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Acxiom has set its FY19 guidance at $0.90-0.95 EPS.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Acxiom had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Acxiom to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Acxiom opened at $41.68 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Acxiom has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.73, a PEG ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACXM shares. TheStreet cut Acxiom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acxiom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut Acxiom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Acxiom from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

