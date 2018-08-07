Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR) Insider Sells $154,312.50 in Stock

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) insider Burkhard Blank sold 6,250 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $154,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at $849,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Burkhard Blank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Burkhard Blank sold 5,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $148,050.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Burkhard Blank sold 25,000 shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $591,500.00.

Acorda Therapeutics opened at $26.25 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.90. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACOR. ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 20.7% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 10,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

