Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACOR. BidaskClub upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer set a $21.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.77.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.46. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.63 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 26.87%. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Acorda Therapeutics news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 243,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $7,489,848.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rauscher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $245,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,466,151 shares of company stock valued at $44,245,527. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Gargoyle Investment Advisor L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

