Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Given a $31.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $31.00 target price on Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We continue to expect generic erosion of the AMPYRA franchise in the coming months; however, we would also point out that oral arguments in Acorda’s appeal of the court decision to overturn the longest-lived AMPYRA patents have now been completed and the company continues to await a final decision. In the interim, Acorda has inked a conditional settlement agreement with Mylan N.V. (MYL; not rated) and affiliates over AMPYRA, pursuant to which Mylan would be permitted to market its generic version of Ampyra in the U.S. sometime in 2025 or earlier under certain circumstances. Investors should note that Acorda has also signed interim agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA; not rated) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HKMPY; not rated) concerning their patent litigation relating to AMPYRA.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.54.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics traded down $0.35, reaching $26.80, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. 13,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $36.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.63 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Lawrence sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $108,899.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Rauscher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $245,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,466,151 shares of company stock worth $44,245,527. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 269.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after buying an additional 535,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,121,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,830,000 after buying an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,193,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,531,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 512,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 103,500 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

