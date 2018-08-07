ACERINOX SA/ADR (ANIOY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.
ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. equities analysts predict that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile
Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products worldwide. The company operates through Flat Stainless Steel Products, Long Stainless Steel Products, and Other segments. Its flat stainless steel products include billets, black coils, circles, cold rolled coils and sheets, engraved coils/sheets, flat bars, hot rolled coils and sheets, plates, and slabs.
