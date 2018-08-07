AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACRX) CFO Raffi Asadorian Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) CFO Raffi Asadorian purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $13,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Friday, May 25th, Raffi Asadorian purchased 5,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00.

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals opened at $2.75 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $182,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

