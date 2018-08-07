ACCO Brands (ACCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACCO. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Noble Financial began coverage on ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial set a $18.00 price objective on ACCO Brands and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.85 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

In other news, SVP Joseph S. Pekala sold 20,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $276,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ACCO Brands by 1,058.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in ACCO Brands by 37.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,637 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ACCO Brands by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 83,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 15.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,573,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,747,000 after acquiring an additional 212,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

