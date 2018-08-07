Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,747 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $118,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. HL Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 199.7% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 155,692 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 69.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 89,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 32.7% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $160.58 on Tuesday. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a market capitalization of $108.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.11.

In other Accenture news, CFO David Rowland sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $249,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,535.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $5,257,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,868 shares of company stock worth $8,296,018 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

