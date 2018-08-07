Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,946,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,928,754,000 after buying an additional 371,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,304,881,000 after buying an additional 369,046 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,052,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $928,247,000 after buying an additional 187,212 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,182,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,460,000 after buying an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13,390.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 3,992,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International opened at $155.04 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. MED began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.41.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

