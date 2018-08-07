Acadian Asset Management LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Onespan Inc (OSPN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 91,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Onespan at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $383,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Onespan opened at $17.30 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Onespan Inc has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $707.48 million, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.82 million. Onespan had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. research analysts predict that Onespan Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onespan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

About Onespan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

