Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (ACHC) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,333 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.57% of Acadia Healthcare worth $20,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $1,686,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Acadia Healthcare opened at $40.88 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $765.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 7.52%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $366,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

