Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ACHC. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $40.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $765.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $366,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

