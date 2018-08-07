Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Acacia Communications posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 126.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACIA shares. Morgan Stanley raised Acacia Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Acacia Communications to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Acacia Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

In other news, VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 3,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $140,273.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $241,013.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,234 shares of company stock worth $725,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Acacia Communications by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Acacia Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

ACIA traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.93. 4,029,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.94. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

