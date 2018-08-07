Acacia Communications’ (ACIA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) in a research report released on Friday. Cowen currently has a $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Acacia Communications to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Acacia Communications to $44.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Acacia Communications from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on Acacia Communications and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Acacia Communications from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ACIA opened at $37.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.94. Acacia Communications has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 million. Acacia Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Acacia Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 5,184 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $186,312.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 3,712 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $133,409.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,234 shares of company stock valued at $725,700. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,172,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,492,000 after purchasing an additional 23,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Communications by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Its products include a series of low-power coherent digital signal processor application-specific integrated circuits and silicon photonic integrated circuits that are integrated into families of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 400 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.