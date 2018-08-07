Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Abraxas Petroleum from $4.80 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abraxas Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

Abraxas Petroleum opened at $2.38 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.08. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 27.50%. research analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 60,535 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

