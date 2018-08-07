Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Abercrombie surpassed the industry year to date driven by its strategic capital investments, cost-saving efforts, loyalty and marketing programs gaining traction. It is also gaining from a robust surprise trend. The company delivered narrower-than-expected loss per share in first-quarter fiscal 2018, while top line beat estimate. Notably, this was the fourth straight positive bottom line surprise and fifth consecutive sales beat. Results gained from strong performance across all brands, effective marketing and growing consumer confidence, alongside robust comps, gross margin growth and expense leverage. Moreover, currency tailwinds aided results. Going forward, the company focuses on improving customer experience by investing in loyalty programs, stores, DTC and omni-channel capabilities. However, the company estimates operating expense to increase nearly 2% from the fiscal 2017 level, versus the prior guidance of 1% increase.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch traded up $0.42, reaching $26.21, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. 54,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,406. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $29.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $730.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.68 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $60,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $771,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $502,815.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 207,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 429,316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

