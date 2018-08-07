Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABEO. BidaskClub upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Abeona Therapeutics opened at $14.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $671.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 939.83%. equities research analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 878,969 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after acquiring an additional 245,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 92,465 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

