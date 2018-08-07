Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABEO. BidaskClub upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Maxim Group set a $35.00 price target on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 target price on Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.30.
Abeona Therapeutics opened at $14.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $671.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $22.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 2,357.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 916,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 878,969 shares during the period. Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,614,000 after acquiring an additional 245,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 92,465 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
