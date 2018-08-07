Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stake Lessened by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 31,102 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,710,836,000 after buying an additional 1,795,199 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,042,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $541,838,000 after purchasing an additional 446,071 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $439,064,000 after purchasing an additional 335,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,990,000 after purchasing an additional 211,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,102,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $305,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories opened at $65.24 on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,986.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $965,796.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,440. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

