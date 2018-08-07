Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,652 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9,868.2% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $66,601.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,024 shares of company stock worth $1,272,440. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

