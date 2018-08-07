Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Lifted by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.8% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,710,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,199 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,042,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $541,838,000 after purchasing an additional 446,071 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $439,064,000 after purchasing an additional 335,665 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,140,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $307,990,000 after purchasing an additional 211,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,102,874 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $305,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

NYSE:ABT opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.53. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $65.90.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,986.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Pederson sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $66,601.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,591.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,024 shares of company stock worth $1,272,440. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

