A. O. Smith (AOS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $66.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, A.O. Smith's stock has outperformed the industry average. A flourishing water heater industry in the United States, driven by new construction and expansion of replacement demand, and robust consumer product demand in China are likely to drive top-line growth, going forward. Hague products and Aquasana have also significantly boosted the company’s sales over time. In second-quarter 2018, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed respective estimates by 6.5% and 3.2%. For 2018, the company raised its earnings per share guidance to $2.59-$2.63 range from the earlier projection of $2.55-$2.61. Also, the company is progressing well with the launch of its water treatment products at all Lowe's home improvement stores in the United States. Moreover, sales in China (in local currency) are anticipated to improve 6% in the second half of 2018 versus 4% growth in the first half.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.71.

AOS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,917. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Charles T. Lauber sold 6,212 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $389,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,619.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 3,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $233,935.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,788 over the last ninety days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $188,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

