9,585 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,585 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.9% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.61.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $222.72 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $224.62. The company has a market cap of $97.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total transaction of $3,288,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

