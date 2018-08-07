9,500 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Acquired by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,485,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics opened at $53.94 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 2.08.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $286,444.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,128.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,394 shares of company stock worth $11,846,101. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTR. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.92.

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

