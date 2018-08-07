9,500 Shares in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Acquired by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $5,485,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $850,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Nektar Therapeutics opened at $53.94 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $111.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.07 and a beta of 2.08.
In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $286,444.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,541.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Scott Greer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $86,786.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,128.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,394 shares of company stock worth $11,846,101. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NKTR. HC Wainwright set a $125.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.92.
About Nektar Therapeutics
Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.
