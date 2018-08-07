93,518 Shares in Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Purchased by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new position in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 93,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 1,118.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,839 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27,290 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 175,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AQMS. ValuEngine upgraded Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Aqua Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.49. Aqua Metals Inc has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $11.21.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 766.07% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. sell-side analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Cotton bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $212,325. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $130,675. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

