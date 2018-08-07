885 Shares in Tesla Inc (TSLA) Purchased by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Vertical Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.17.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $671,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total value of $1,077,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,736.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $348.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.65. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $244.59 and a 1-year high of $389.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 49.17% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

