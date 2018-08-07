$84.46 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce sales of $84.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.49 million and the highest is $86.93 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $82.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $339.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $336.00 million to $345.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $345.91 million per share, with estimates ranging from $340.91 million to $351.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on WRE. ValuEngine raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,454. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 125,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 49 properties consists of approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

