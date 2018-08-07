$77.71 Million in Sales Expected for Inphi Co. (IPHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to post sales of $77.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $80.00 million. Inphi posted sales of $84.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year sales of $293.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $298.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $362.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $370.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.28 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on Inphi and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Inphi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on Inphi in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.84.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 4,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $150,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,880 shares of company stock worth $169,618. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPHI. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 118.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth $130,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the second quarter worth $203,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inphi during the second quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of Inphi opened at $32.01 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Inphi has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.76 and a quick ratio of 8.14.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. The company's analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

