$71.37 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys Inc (QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $71.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.21 million. Qualys posted sales of $59.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $278.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.71 million to $279.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $330.99 million per share, with estimates ranging from $325.46 million to $336.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Qualys had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.13 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

In other Qualys news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $177,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,296.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Philippe F. Courtot sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,438,092 shares in the company, valued at $464,032,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,982 shares of company stock worth $5,052,117. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,072,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 387,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,052. Qualys has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.61, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.