$698.60 Million in Sales Expected for PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) will announce $698.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PC Connection’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $696.40 million and the highest is $700.80 million. PC Connection posted sales of $729.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PC Connection.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $706.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNXN. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price objective on shares of PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of PC Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PC Connection currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CNXN stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $918.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, Director Barbara Duckett sold 2,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $59,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 3,477 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $111,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 208,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

