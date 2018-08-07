51job, Inc. (JOBS) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of 51job worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JOBS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in 51job by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,403,000 after purchasing an additional 442,002 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,594,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,226,000 after acquiring an additional 400,553 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 642.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 359,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,937,000 after acquiring an additional 311,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 488,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after acquiring an additional 263,626 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 51job by 2,320.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 113,736 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded 51job from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

Shares of 51job opened at $77.18 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.06 and a 12-month high of $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. 51job had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $129.34 million for the quarter.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

