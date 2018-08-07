$510.60 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post $510.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $506.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $517.60 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $491.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $124,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group opened at $40.07 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

