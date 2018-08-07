$477.98 Million in Sales Expected for Corelogic Inc (CLGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) to post $477.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $484.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $469.90 million. Corelogic reported sales of $483.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.74 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 9.74%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Corelogic from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Compass Point raised Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corelogic in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $511,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,947,497.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lee Widener sold 625 shares of Corelogic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $30,118.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,082.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,425 shares of company stock valued at $582,371. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at $213,000. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 8,732.7% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at $223,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Corelogic traded down $0.27, hitting $49.26, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 208,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,773. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. Corelogic has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

CoreLogic, Inc provides property information, analytics, and data-enabled services in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Property Intelligence segment owns or licenses loan information, property sales and characteristic information, property risk and replacement cost, natural hazard data, geospatial data, parcel maps, and mortgage-backed securities information.

