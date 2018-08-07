$442.85 Million in Sales Expected for Multi-Color Co. (LABL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Multi-Color Co. (NASDAQ:LABL) will report sales of $442.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Multi-Color’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.70 million and the lowest is $442.00 million. Multi-Color posted sales of $242.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Multi-Color will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Multi-Color.

Multi-Color (NASDAQ:LABL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.99 million. Multi-Color had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LABL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Multi-Color from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Multi-Color from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LABL opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Multi-Color has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Multi-Color’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Multi-Color news, CFO Sharon E. Birkett sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel A. Vinecombe sold 32,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $2,269,654.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock worth $4,430,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Multi-Color during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Multi-Color in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Multi-Color Company Profile

Multi-Color Corporation provides various label solutions in the United States, Australia, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pressure sensitive labels; in-mold labels; heat transfer labels; cut and stack labels, such as peel-away promotional labels, thermochromics, holographics, and metalized films, as well as scratch-off coupons and static-clings; and roll fed labels.

