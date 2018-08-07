4,293 Shares in Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Acquired by Bank of The Ozarks

Bank of The Ozarks purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,135,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,552,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO opened at $217.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $285.68. The company has a market cap of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 12th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $2,503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $4,041,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

