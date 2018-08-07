$389.26 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) to post sales of $389.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.58 million to $408.20 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A posted sales of $355.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc Class A will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR & Co Inc Class A.

Get KKR & Co Inc Class A alerts:

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 39.10%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc Class A from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $180,271,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $66,649,187.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,631,752 shares of company stock valued at $685,086,868.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 5.6% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,195,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,696,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 1,652.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 95,591 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 6.1% during the second quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 36.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 533,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,262,000 after buying an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the second quarter worth approximately $65,053,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A traded down $0.17, hitting $26.47, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 110,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,925. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

KKR & Co Inc Class A Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.