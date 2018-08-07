3,756 Shares in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Acquired by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,809,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,565 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,297,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,064,000 after purchasing an additional 107,275 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,747,000 after purchasing an additional 294,774 shares during the last quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Valueinvest Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,826,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,141,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,719,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,412,000 after purchasing an additional 45,711 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly Clark opened at $116.70 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $124.15.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $118,357.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $473,169 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

