37,156 Shares in Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. owned about 0.10% of Pixelworks as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 30.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 236,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 54,812 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 502.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 195,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 163,088 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 391.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 55.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 168,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $7.00 target price on Pixelworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pixelworks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

Shares of PXLW opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.63 million, a PE ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.50 million. research analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

