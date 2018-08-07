$37.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Corp (THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will report sales of $37.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.40 million to $37.80 million. First Financial reported sales of $35.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $149.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $150.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $153.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $153.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. First Financial had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million.

THFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THFF traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,015. First Financial has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $632.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

