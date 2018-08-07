$37.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Corp (THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) will report sales of $37.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.40 million to $37.80 million. First Financial reported sales of $35.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $149.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $150.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $153.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $153.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. First Financial had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $43.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ THFF traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,015. First Financial has a 52 week low of $39.55 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $632.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.99.
About First Financial
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.
Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.