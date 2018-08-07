$367.78 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report $367.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.70 million and the lowest is $363.70 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $398.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.43.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,269.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip W. Tomlinson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 20,310 shares of company stock worth $614,173. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synovus Financial traded down $0.22, reaching $49.99, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,923. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

