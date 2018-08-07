$339.83 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) will report sales of $339.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.00 million and the lowest is $333.20 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $295.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTFC. BidaskClub downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Hovde Group set a $95.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “$90.84” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,120,867.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,024.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $86,775.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.99. 295,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

