3,250 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) Acquired by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter worth $119,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the second quarter worth $139,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF during the first quarter worth $321,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF opened at $48.11 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $53.74.

