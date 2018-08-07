$3.15 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) will announce $3.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.70 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $4.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $12.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $14.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.72 billion to $14.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.21%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Cowen set a $38.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of FTI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 110,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,926. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

In other news, Director John C. G. Oleary purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,886.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 315.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechnipFMC (FTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.