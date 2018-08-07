$296.18 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) will announce sales of $296.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $308.18 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $303.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.54 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.94.

SHO opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,133,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,694,000 after purchasing an additional 833,085 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 283,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 224,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of May 7, 2018 has interests in 25 hotels comprised of 12,450 rooms. Sunstone's hotels are primarily in the urban and resort upper upscale segment and are predominantly operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

